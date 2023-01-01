Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,451 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 3,242 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

