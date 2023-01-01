Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter worth $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

