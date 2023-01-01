DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 77.4% in December

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the November 30th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 334,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $77,031.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,914,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp grew its position in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSS opened at $0.16 on Friday. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

