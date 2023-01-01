Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
GDLNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Transition Minerals (GDLNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.