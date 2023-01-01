Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

GDLNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

