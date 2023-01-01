Hudson Pacific Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,081% compared to the average daily volume of 193 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

