UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at UGI
In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after buying an additional 130,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UGI Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.07 on Friday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
