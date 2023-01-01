DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 77.4% in December

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the November 30th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other DSS news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 334,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $77,031.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,914,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

