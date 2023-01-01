Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Grows By 77.2%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,900 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the November 30th total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,412,225 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get National Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in National Bank by 104.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.