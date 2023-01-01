GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Down 47.8% in December

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $351.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.33. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

