AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
AWF opened at $9.22 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.