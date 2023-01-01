AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

AWF opened at $9.22 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after buying an additional 606,519 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 885,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 300,485 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 207,429 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 140,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 114.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97,844 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

