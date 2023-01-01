UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UGI Stock Down 1.5 %

UGI stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. UGI has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at UGI

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

