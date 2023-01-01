Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $10.08 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 116.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.