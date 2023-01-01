Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $10.08 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.54.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.