National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,900 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the November 30th total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

National Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,412,225. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in National Bank by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

