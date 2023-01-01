Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 658,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OROCF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Allkem has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

