Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Shaw Communications Put Options (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 9,215 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 324% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,175 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SJR. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

