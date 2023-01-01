Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE EMD opened at $9.11 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

