Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,080,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

RY stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

