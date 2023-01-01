Traders Buy Large Volume of Ares Capital Put Options (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 13,429 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 7,393 put options.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.