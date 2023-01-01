Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Expands By 77.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

BYD Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. BYD has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

