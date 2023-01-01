Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 48.6%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.