Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 48.6%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.54.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
