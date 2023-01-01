Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 52,670 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 281% compared to the average daily volume of 13,841 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 234,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

