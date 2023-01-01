Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 364,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.1 days.
Arca Continental Stock Performance
EMBVF stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMBVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Arca Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arca Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
About Arca Continental
Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.
Featured Stories
