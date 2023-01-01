Ares Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,429 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,393 put options.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.6% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.