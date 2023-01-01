Ares Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,429 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,393 put options.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
Ares Capital stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ares Capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.