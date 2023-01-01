Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.2 %

About Gold Fields

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

