Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Down 1.2 %
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.