Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 15,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

