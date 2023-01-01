StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

