Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBMT. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

