The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

