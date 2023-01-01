Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

