StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

Shares of CYRN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.52. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

About Cyren

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the first quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

