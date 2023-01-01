CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 21,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of CVD Equipment worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.