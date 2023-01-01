First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Community by 4.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

