Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.23 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.