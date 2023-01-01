Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.23 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

Featured Stories

