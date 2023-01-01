Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance
CVGI stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
