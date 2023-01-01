StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.