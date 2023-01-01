ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.39.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

