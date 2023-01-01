ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.39.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
