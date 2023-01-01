MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. MBIA has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.