StockNews.com Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Hold

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

