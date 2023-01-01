Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.54.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

