Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.9 %

WVVI stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Stories

