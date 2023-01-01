Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $5,868,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.