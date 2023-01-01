Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $117.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.