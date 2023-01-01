Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
NYSE YRD opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.