Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

NYSE YRD opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.