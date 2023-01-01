RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

RIBT stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

