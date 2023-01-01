Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

