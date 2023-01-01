Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SALM. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.86 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

