Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Verastem Stock Up 9.3 %

VSTM stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 106.08% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942,280 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 13.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

