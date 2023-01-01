RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.08.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
