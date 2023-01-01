RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.