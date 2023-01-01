UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
UTSI opened at $3.55 on Friday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.
UTStarcom Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.