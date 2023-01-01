Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.11 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.