Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.11 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
